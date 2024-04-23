NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $795.18 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.25 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $846.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

