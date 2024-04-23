OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 274 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $554.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.