OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 938,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,326 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

