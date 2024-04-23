OLD National Bancorp IN Has $21.06 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $477.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

