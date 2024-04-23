OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

