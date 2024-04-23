OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,287 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 441,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $270.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $291.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

