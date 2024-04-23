OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,676 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %

ADM opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

