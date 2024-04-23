OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 715 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

