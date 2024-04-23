Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,686 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $40,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

OHI opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.