OSI Systems (OSIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect OSI Systems to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $144.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

