Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

TSE:OR opened at C$21.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$24.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$352,912.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,088. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

