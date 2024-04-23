PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,591,256.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,008,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,108. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

