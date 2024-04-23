Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Penske Automotive Group Price Performance
PAG opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.82. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
