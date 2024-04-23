Powell Industries (POWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Powell Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $197.87.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POWL

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at $108,168,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.