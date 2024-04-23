Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Raised by Zacks Research

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on APA from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. APA’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 160.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in APA by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 744,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

