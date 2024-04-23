Quad/Graphics (QUAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quad/Graphics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

