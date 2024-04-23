Robert Half (RHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Robert Half to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Robert Half has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.540-0.680 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.54-0.68 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Robert Half to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.59.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.