Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 118,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

