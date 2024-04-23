Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Read More
