Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

BSRR stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

