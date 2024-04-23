Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
BSRR stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sierra Bancorp
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.