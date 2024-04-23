Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:CALF opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

