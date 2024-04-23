Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,701 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,109,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,957,000. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FIW stock opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $102.55.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

