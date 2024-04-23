Sigma Planning Corp Sells 23,719 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $806.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

