Sigma Planning Corp Sells 24,290 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,290 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

