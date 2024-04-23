Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

