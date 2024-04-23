Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $485.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.00 and a 200-day moving average of $482.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

