Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 364,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 779,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 128,746 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 63,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

