SITE Centers (SITC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SITE Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

