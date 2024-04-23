Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

