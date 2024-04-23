Starbucks (SBUX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $629,738. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

