Strs Ohio Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after acquiring an additional 202,794 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 151.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 255,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 366,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 276.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 266,887 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Shares of PII stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

