Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 416 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after buying an additional 408,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,305,000 after buying an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after acquiring an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

