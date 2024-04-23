Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

