Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,360 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

