Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.16 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 298.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 117.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.65.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $76.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

