Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.17 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 410.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $8,486,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.19. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

