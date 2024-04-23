Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.17 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 410.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $8,486,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Price Performance
BOOT stock opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.19. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $104.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BOOT
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Boot Barn Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
