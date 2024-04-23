Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 789 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

O opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

