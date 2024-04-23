Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,398,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 219,299 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,181,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 339,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,018,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 923,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 97,507 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

