Western Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Diageo by 179.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.39. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

Dividend

Analyst Ratings

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.



