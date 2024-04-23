Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.18 Million Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DORM

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.