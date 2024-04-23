Western Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEU stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (GSEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed Europe large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of four factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.