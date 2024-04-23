Western Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BABA opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

