Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $282,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,965,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after buying an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after buying an additional 663,605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

