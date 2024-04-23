T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,381,407,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,381,407,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,811,459 shares of company stock valued at $942,634,782. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

