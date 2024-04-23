Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 399,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 804,685 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

