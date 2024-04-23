The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $175.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $176.12.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.