TransMedics Group (TMDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect TransMedics Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,971. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
