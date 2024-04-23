VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 105,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

PFXF stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $18.07.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

