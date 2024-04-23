Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,884,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,783,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $163.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

