Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.